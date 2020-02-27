Alcon (ALC) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Alcon (ALC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.19, close to its 52-week high of $64.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $64.01 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alcon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion and GAAP net loss of $91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.79 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through Surgical and Vision Care segments.