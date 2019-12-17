Alcon (ALC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alcon (ALC), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $64.75 average price target.

Based on Alcon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion and GAAP net loss of $66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 billion and had a net profit of $329 million.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through Surgical and Vision Care segments.