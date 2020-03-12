Alcoa (AA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

Christine Brown- March 12, 2020, 8:22 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 10, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alcoa (AA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.20, close to its 52-week low of $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.19.

The company has a one-year high of $29.73 and a one-year low of $8.30. Currently, Alcoa has an average volume of 6.05M.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

