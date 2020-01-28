Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.69 and a one-year low of $16.13. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 75.95K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384.