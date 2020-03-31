Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and H.C. Wainwright gave Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 25.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.75, which is a 216.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $38.69 and a one-year low of $11.27. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 115.8K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.