Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and H.C. Wainwright gave Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week low of $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $52.75 average price target, implying a 148.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Albireo Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.86 million.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.