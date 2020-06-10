Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.33.

The company has a one-year high of $35.76 and a one-year low of $11.26. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 90.74K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.