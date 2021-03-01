Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 12, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.80, implying a 108.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Albireo Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 million and GAAP net loss of $30.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.91 million.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.