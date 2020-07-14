Albertsons Companies (ACI) Receives a Hold from Wolfe Research

In a report released today, Greg Badishkanian from Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Badishkanian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Badishkanian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Harley-Davidson, and Thor Industries.

Albertsons Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Albertsons Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.44 billion and net profit of $67.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.02 billion and had a net profit of $136 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACI in relation to earlier this year.

Albertsons Companies Inc is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated on June 23, 2015. The Company is a food and drug retailer in the United States, with local presence and national scale. It operates approximately 2,205 stores across 33 states under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs. It provides its customers with a service-oriented shopping experience, including convenient and value-added services through 1,698 pharmacies and 378 adjacent fuel centers. Its stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel and other items and services. Various agricultural commodities constitute the principal raw materials used by the company in the manufacture of its food products.