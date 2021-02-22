Albemarle (ALB) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 19, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on Albemarle (ALB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.42.

Kallo has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Albemarle.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #549 out of 7331 analysts.

Albemarle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $150.55, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report released today, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $188.35 and a one-year low of $48.89. Currently, Albemarle has an average volume of 1.79M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More on ALB: