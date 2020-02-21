Albemarle (ALB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Albemarle (ALB) yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.31, close to its 52-week high of $99.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $78.38.

Albemarle’s market cap is currently $10B and has a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.61.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services.