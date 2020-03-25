Alaska Air (ALK) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Alaska Air (ALK), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Alaska Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, a 73.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alaska Air’s market cap is currently $3.55B and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.