Alarm (ALRM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Alarm (ALRM) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 54.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.50, representing a 20.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $108.67 and a one-year low of $40.92. Currently, Alarm has an average volume of 326.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.