Alarm (ALRM) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Alarm (ALRM), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alarm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.