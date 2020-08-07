Alarm (ALRM) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Alarm (ALRM) yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.13, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Alarm’s market cap is currently $2.93B and has a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Hugh Panero, a Director at ALRM sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,171,800.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.