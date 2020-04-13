Alarm (ALRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alarm (ALRM), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.75.

Based on Alarm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $13.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $7.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.