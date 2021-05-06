Alarm (ALRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Alarm (ALRM), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 109.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Alarm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.50, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Alarm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and net profit of $15.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $13.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.