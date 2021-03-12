Alaris Royalty (ALARF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Robertson maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF) yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.79.

Alaris Royalty’s market cap is currently $325.6M and has a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.