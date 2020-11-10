Alaris Royalty (ALARF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 6, Scott Robertson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

Alaris Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.66, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.53 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 682.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.