Alaris Royalty (ALARF) Got Some Good News

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn upgraded Alaris Royalty (ALARF) to Buy today and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.72.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #2204 out of 6803 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.53 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 1,166.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.