Alamos Gold (AGI) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $13.49 average price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and net profit of $11.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a net profit of $23.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 182 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGI in relation to earlier this year.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.