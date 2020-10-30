Alamos Gold (AGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $13.38 average price target, representing a 60.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Alamos Gold has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 182 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGI in relation to earlier this year.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.