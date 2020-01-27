Alamos Gold (AGI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 24, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $8.22 average price target, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.78 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Alamos Gold has an average volume of 2.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.