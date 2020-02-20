Alamos Gold (AGI) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold (AGI) yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Alamos Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.20.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $71.5 million.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.