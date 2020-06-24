Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Akoustis Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Akoustis Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $363K and GAAP net loss of $7.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $237K and had a GAAP net loss of $9.43 million.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.