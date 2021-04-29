AKOUOS (AKUS) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Robert Hazlett from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on AKOUOS (AKUS), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.96, close to its 52-week low of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Seelos Therapeutics, and Matinas BioPharma.

AKOUOS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, an 111.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on AKOUOS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.62 million.

Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.