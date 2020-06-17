Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.00 and a one-year low of $10.78. Currently, Akero Therapeutics has an average volume of 200.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AKRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.