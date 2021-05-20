Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $60.17 average price target, which is a 124.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.16 and a one-year low of $22.10. Currently, Akero Therapeutics has an average volume of 250K.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.