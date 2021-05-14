Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.17, an 118.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on Akero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.61 million.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.