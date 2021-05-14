Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- May 14, 2021, 6:38 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.17, an 118.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Akero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts