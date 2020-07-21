Aker ASA (AKAAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF), with a price target of NOK440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6665 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $20.65. Currently, Aker ASA has an average volume of 24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine. The Financial Investments segment includes cash, real estate, shares in funds, and other financial assets. The company was founded by Peter Steenstrup in 1841 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.