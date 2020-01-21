Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 43.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $15.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.30 and a one-year low of $2.99. Currently, Akebia Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AKBA in relation to earlier this year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.