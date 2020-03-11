Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Piper Sandler gave Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akebia Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.80, a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.53 and a one-year low of $2.99. Currently, Akebia Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKBA in relation to earlier this year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.