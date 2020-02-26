Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Hold rating on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Akcea Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.82 and a one-year low of $13.90. Currently, Akcea Therapeutics has an average volume of 259.6K.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of drugs globally to treat patients with rare and serious diseases using antisense technology. Its primary focus is developing TEGSEDI, a therapy that treats the polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.