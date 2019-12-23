Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on December 20, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Akcea Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, implying an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $35.82 and a one-year low of $13.90. Currently, Akcea Therapeutics has an average volume of 318.8K.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of drugs globally to treat patients with rare and serious diseases using antisense technology. Its primary focus is developing TEGSEDI, a therapy that treats the polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.