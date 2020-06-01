Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akari Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Akari Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.51 million.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.