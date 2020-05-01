Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Akari Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.87 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Akari Therapeutics has an average volume of 111.5K.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.