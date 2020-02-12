Akamai (AKAM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Akamai (AKAM), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.37, close to its 52-week high of $97.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.75 and a one-year low of $67.28. Currently, Akamai has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKAM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Bernardus Johannes Maria Verwaayen, a Director at AKAM sold 25,062 shares for a total of $2,198,940.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products offers web and mobile performance solutions, cloud security solutions, enterprise solutions, network operator solutions, media delivery solutions and services and support solutions.