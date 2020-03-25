Akamai (AKAM) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Akamai (AKAM), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.33, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

Akamai’s market cap is currently $14.57B and has a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKAM in relation to earlier this year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products offers web and mobile performance solutions, cloud security solutions, enterprise solutions, network operator solutions, media delivery solutions and services and support solutions. It also engages in content delivery network, or CDN, services to make the Internet fast, reliable and secure. The company was founded by Frank Thomson Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel Mark Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.