Airgain (AIRG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Airgain (AIRG), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.73, close to its 52-week high of $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Airgain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.25 and a one-year low of $5.63. Currently, Airgain has an average volume of 108.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIRG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.