Airgain (AIRG) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Airgain (AIRG), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Airgain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

Based on Airgain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $135K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIRG in relation to earlier this year.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.