Airgain (AIRG) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Airgain (AIRG) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airgain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.45 and a one-year low of $5.64. Currently, Airgain has an average volume of 59.95K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIRG in relation to earlier this year.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.