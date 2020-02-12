Airgain (AIRG) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Hold rating on Airgain (AIRG) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98, close to its 52-week low of $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airgain with a $14.25 average price target.

Based on Airgain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $135K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIRG in relation to earlier this year.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.