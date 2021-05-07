Airgain (AIRG) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Airgain (AIRG), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Airgain with a $30.33 average price target.

Airgain’s market cap is currently $224.7M and has a P/E ratio of -66.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.