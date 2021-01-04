Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, David Perry from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #6981 out of 7182 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $110.51 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE’s market cap is currently $87.78B and has a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.