Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Kepler Capital gave Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Andrew Humphrey maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.50, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Humphrey is ranked #6156 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $79.54 average price target, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.