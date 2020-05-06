Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, David Perry from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.30, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.1% success rate. Perry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, MTU Aero Engines, and BAE Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.68, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Norddeutsche Landesbank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.