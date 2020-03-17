Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.75, close to its 52-week low of $71.57.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.80, a 133.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.75 and a one-year low of $71.57. Currently, Airbus Group SE has an average volume of 8,143.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space.