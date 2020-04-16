Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Olivier Brochet maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) today and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.00, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Brochet commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel fur Airbus von 87 auf 82 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Outperform” belassen. Analyst Olivier Brochet reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen an die Flugzeugauslieferungen sowie seine Gewinnschatzungen angesichts der Produktionskurzungen./ajx/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 16:04 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6025 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $94.94 average price target, a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.