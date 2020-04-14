Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Milene Kerner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.25, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Kerner wrote:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus vor Zahlen fur das erste Quartal auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Der Fokus liege vor allem auf den Folgen der Corona-Krise und ob es hier nun mehr Klarheit hinsichtlich der finanzielle Folgen niedrigerer Flugauslieferungszahlen gebe, schrieb Analystin Milene Kerner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 17:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #5233 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.24, implying a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.75 and a one-year low of $50.87. Currently, Airbus Group SE has an average volume of 19.75K.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.