Airbnb (ABNB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb (ABNB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbnb with a $168.76 average price target, implying a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.